Because of the visit of United States President Donald Trump to Jerusalem on Monday, there will be no service on the city's light rail between the Mount Herzl station and Kikar Denya (Denmark Square) between the hours of 11:00 am and 2:00 pm.

Jerusalem Day marches on Wednesday mean that there will be no light rail service between Ammunition Hill and the central bus station between the hours of 5:30 pm and 8:15 pm.