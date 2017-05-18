PM to Costa Rica: Change your UN votes on Israel

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told visiting Costa Rican Foreign Minister Manuel González Sanz on Thursday that the reason for the failure to achieve peace in the conflict with the Palestinian Authority remains the PA's refusal to accept the existence of the state of the Jewish people no matter what the border. Netanyahu called on Costa Rica to change its voting pattern at the United Nations and in international organizations on issues related to Israel.

Sanz said his country would reconsider its voting pattern. He noted that his country is interested in strengthening its relations with Israel. The two discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in tourism, public security, water and agriculture.