Israel reviewing fatal Huwara riot

(AFP) - An Israeli military spokeswoman has confirmed that one person was killed and another wounded in what she called a "violent riot" at an Israeli military checkpoint in the Samarian Palestinian Authority village of Huwara, south of Shechem. Rioters threw rocks at Israeli cars.

The spokeswoman said soldiers "responded with riot-dispersal means. One of the Israeli citizens whose car was damaged from the rocks fired into the air." Regarding the death of an area resident, she said, "From what we understand it is not from (soldiers') fire, but the incident is still under review."

