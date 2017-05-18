Small-town Yesha reservist discrimination to stop

Following Thursday's publication on Arutz Sheva, the Defense Ministry has announced that discrimination against reservists from small communities in Judea and Samaria, who cannot take advantage of the benefits of the "Behatzda'ah" (with a salute) club, will stop.

The ministry said "To the best of our knowledge, there were no cases in the past as described in the article, and if we are approached on the matter, we will find the appropriate solution on behalf of and for the benefit of reserve soldiers. In addition, if within the framework of the agreement with the supplier, it will not be possible to provide the service, we will demand this in the framework of the next tender."