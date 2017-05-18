Report: Soldiers also fired at Huwara rioters

(AFP) - The Palestinian Authority has identified the man killed during clashes in Huwara as a 23-year-old area resident. Medics say a photographer Associated Press was wounded by gunfire but was in stable condition.

Hundreds of PA had gathered at a Huwara checkpoint, a regular site of clashes between PA stone-throwers and soldiers, in support of hundreds of security prisoners in Israeli jails on hunger strike since April 17. PA security sources say an area Jewish resident and soldiers opened fire after the Arabs pelted the car with rocks. Israel's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.