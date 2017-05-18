Israeli student satellite launched from space station

Duchifat (Hoopoe) 2, a satellite put together by Israeli high school students was launched Thursday afternoon (Israel Time) from the International Space Station to its orbit in space. In a short time, it will start sending signals to Earth and during the night it will pass over Israel for the first time.

The satellite, a project of the Israeli Space Agency in the Ministry of Science and the Herzliya Municipality, was launched a month ago into space as part of a series of small satellites designed to map the outer layer of the atmosphere to improve Global Positioning Satellite transmission.