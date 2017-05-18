Salah accuses Israel of spreading false accusations

The head of the outlawed Islamic Movement in Israel, Sheikh Raed Salah, has described the Israeli announcement of the arrest of four suspects in planning terrorist activities false accusations. According to the Israel Security Agency's announcement, the investigation focused on a terror cell composed of Israeli citizens who planned to carry out an attack against Israel Defense Forces soldiers in the Negev, against the backdrop of the outlawing of the Islamic Movement.

In an official announcement, Salah said that the prosecution in Israel filed indictments for staying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, preparing meals to break the Ramadan fast, distributing meat to needy families in Jerusalem on the Eid al-Adha holiday and renovating mosques. He said the announcement of the arrest of the suspects was intended to conceal the fact that the Shin Bet security service is arresting Arabson the pretext that they "love the Al-Aqsa mosque."