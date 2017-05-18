PM: Hebrew University Hatikva decision is disgraceful

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, Thursday, that the decision at the Faculty of Humanities at the Hebrew University not to perform Hatikva, Israel's national anthem at the evening's graduation exercises "is disgraceful."

Netanyahu said, "This is a peak of obsequiousness, the opposite of national pride. We are proud of our country, our flag, [and] our anthem, and this only reinforces my opinion to pass the nationality bill that we are leading, to anchor in law, the national symbols that are so dear to us."