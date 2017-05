11:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Stabbing in Netanya A 27-year-old man was moderately in a stabbing on Nahum Street in Netanya on Thursday morning. The Magen David Adom emergency service evacuated him to Laniado Hospital with moderate wounds to his limbs. ► ◄ Last Briefs