Soundgarden's Chris Cornell dead at the age of 52

Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died on Wednesday night in Detroit at the age of 52. He performed in Israel with Soundgarden in 2014 and came back for a solo concert last year.

In a statement to Associated Press, representative Brian Bumbery called the death “sudden and unexpected” and said Cornell's wife and family were shocked. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.