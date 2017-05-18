Fear of rabies in Gilboa

The body of a dog found in an agricultural area about one kilometer north-east of Tamra and about half a kilometer south of Highway 65 within the Gilboa Council region, Wednesday evening, was discovered to be infected with rabies.

No humans or animals were known to have been in contact with the infected dog, described as a brown medium-to-big mixed breed. The Ministry of Health and the Gilboa Council requests that anyone who may have been in contact with the dog make immediate contact with the Afula health office or their local health office.