Yitzhar parting from Elkana Pikar

A farewell event is being held Thursday morning in Yitzhar, with the participation of all the yeshivas and other educational institutions, to mark the start of the four-month administrative exile imposed on Pikar for hosting hilltop youth at his home. The event joins a wide-scale protest activity that took place recently, which culminated yesterday in the announcement of the Yitzhar secretariat to the Israel Defense Forces that any IDF contact with the Samarian Jewish community (except for ongoing security activity) will now be done only through Pikar.

On Wednesday, the Ofer military court deferred its decision on Pikar's appeal and gave him until noon on Thursday to get organized and say goodbye to his wife and six children. Attorney Menashe Yado, who represents Pikar on behalf of the Honenu legal-aid organization, stated after the hearing, "The most difficult thing is that the order will give a boost to Palestinian popular terror which will smell the [IDF Central] command's fear of confrontation and increase the pressure, unfortunately, right there."