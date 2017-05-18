09:35 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Bennett demands national anthem at Hebrew U graduation Minister of Education and Chairman of the Council of Higher Education Naftali Bennett has made it clear to President Menachem Ben-Sasson of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem that in every state ceremony held at the university, Hatikva, Israel's national anthem is to be performed. Speaking by telephone in response to Wednesday's decision not to perform it at Thursday's graduation exercises, the minister made it clear to the president that even at non-state ceremonies, the question of whether to sing Hatikvah cannot be influenced by feelings of hurt. The symbols of the State of Israel, like the anthem, cannot be deemed offensive. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs