08:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Hit, ran - and came to file a complaint Read more A youth from central Israel, who hit an eight-year old and fled, later came to complain at the police station that his motorcycle had been stolen. ► ◄ Last Briefs