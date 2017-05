Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and the Basij militias under their control not to interfere in the presidential elections scheduled for Friday.

It is believed that the Revolutionary Guards support Ruhani's main rival, conservative cleric Ibrahim Raisi, and assistance on their part is likely to decide who will be elected. Rouhani quoted the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khomeini, who warned the army against interfering in politics.