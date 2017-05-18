Report: Trump for Middle East multinational armed force

United States President Donald Trump will unveil his intention to support the establishment of a multinational military force in the Middle East, similar to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, during his visit to Saudi Arabia this weekend, according to US media.

They cited White House plans, under which the force will fight the Islamic State terror movement and form a regional front against Iran. According to one report, the cornerstone for the establishment of this organization would be a large-scale arms deal which Trump will announce during his visit to Riyadh.