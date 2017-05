07:51 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Hamas money for murder of teens in 2014 seized Within the framework of a large-scale operation to thwart the Hamas infrastructure in Hebron, the Israel Defense Forces, Shabak Israel Security Agency, police and Border Police, funds were seized from the family of the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in which three Israeli teens were kidnapped and murdered in 2014. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs