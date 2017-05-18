22 wanted terror suspects arrested

The Israel Defense Forces arrested 22 people, Wednesday evening in the Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, on suspicion of involvement in terror and violent disorders directed against Israelis.

Seven were arrested in the Ramallah-area village of Silwad in connection with a number of recent events and six were arrested in the Jerusalem-area village of Hizme for their role in the throwing of firebombs and rocks at nearby Highway 60. The suspects were turned over to security agencies for further investigation.