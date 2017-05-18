Ryan welcomes Mueller appointment

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday night welcomed the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“My priority has been to ensure thorough and independent investigations are allowed to follow the facts wherever they may lead. That is what we’ve been doing here in the House. The addition of Robert Mueller as special counsel is consistent with this goal, and I welcome his role at the Department of Justice. The important ongoing bipartisan investigation in the House will also continue,” Ryan said in a statement.