04:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Iyar 22, 5777 , 18/05/17 Pollard's lawyer urges court to loosen parole conditions A lawyer for Jonathan Pollard on Wednesday urged a U.S. appeals court to loosen his parole conditions, Reuters reports. Pollard was arrested on charges of spying for Israel in 1985 and later sentenced to life in prison before his release in November of 2015.