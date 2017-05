Ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), said on Wednesday that Congress must determine whether President Donald Trump asked then–FBI Director James Comey to end the agency's probe into ties between former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia.

"We don't really know what took place here, and we need to find out. We need to get those notes, if they exist, that Director Comey took of this conversation," Schiff told ABC News.