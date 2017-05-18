Head of National Civilian Service Administration visits Magen David Adom headquarters

Sar-Shalom Jerbi, head of the National Civilian Service Administration, on Wednesday visited the Magen David Adom (MDA) headquarters and was very impressed by the organization's activities.

During the visit, Jerbi was introduced to the technologies used by the organization. In addition, he was shown how callers to MDA's emergency hotline, 101, receive a rapid response within four seconds.

"I saw today the work and the advanced technologies used by MDA, and I have no doubt that the National Civilian Service volunteers in both the secular and haredi sectors are proud to be part of it,” said Jerbi.