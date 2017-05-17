Taxi driver moderately injured

A taxi driver was moderately injured on Wednesday evening when he collided with a traffic island in Jerusalem.
Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah paramedics provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital.
