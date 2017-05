22:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17 Iyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17 Barghouti's wife: PA officials trying to stop strike Fadua Barghouti, the wife of terrorist Marwan Barghouti, asserted that officials in the PA and Fatah are trying to "topple" the terrorist hunger strike before Trump's visit by opening up channels of communication with Israel, which she said "depresses the prisoners." ► ◄ Last Briefs