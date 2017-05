22:52 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17 Iyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17 LA judge throws out lawsuit against kapparot Yom Kippur ritual Read more LA federal judge dismisses lawsuit against syangogue for holding kapparot ceremony with live chicken before Yom Kippur. ► ◄ Last Briefs