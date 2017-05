22:29 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17 Iyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17 Belgian ban on Jewish ritual slaughter passes without opposition Read more Parliament of Belgium's largest region votes unanimously to ban shechita. 'The last assault on ritual slaughter was by the Nazis.' ► ◄ Last Briefs