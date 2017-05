20:13 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17 Iyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17 'There is a limit to the trampling of our national honor' Read more MK Smotrich calls on PM to insist that Israeli officials accompany US President to Western Wall, vows to have MKs at site during visit. ► ◄ Last Briefs