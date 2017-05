19:28 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17 Iyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17 President Rivlin meets with Jordanian sheikhs visiting Israel Read more President Rivlin hosts a group of Jordanian Sheikhs who came to meet with different parts of Israeli society and deepen understanding of it. ► ◄ Last Briefs