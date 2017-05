19:22 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17 Iyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17 Saved from a lynch and taken into custody Read more 2 Jews open fire after 20 Arab rioters throw stones at them. The Jews are arrested while the Arab perpetrators are not taken into custody. ► ◄ Last Briefs