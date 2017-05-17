A paratrooper who crashed hit his head and suffered serious injuries at the Mahanaim airport.
Medics treated him at the scene and evacuated him via helicopter to Rambam hospital in Haifa as he was sedated and on respirator.
News BriefsIyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17
Paratrooper in serious condition after crash
