15:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17 Iyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17 Baby who was electrocuted dies MDA medics attempted to resuscitate a 1-year old baby who was electrocuted in the Negev, but in the end were forced to confirm her death.