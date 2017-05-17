Abbas: We want a state alongside Israel

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, who is currently visiting India, met on Tuesday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee, and asked them to support the two-state solution.

On Monday, in a speech at the Center for Islamic Culture in India, Abbas said the following:

"We are striving to implement the two-state solution within the 1967 borders, that is, an independent sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital living in peace alongside the State of Israel."