02:42 Reported News Briefs Iyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17 Iyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17 Austria to hold early election Austria's main parties agreed on Tuesday to hold an early parliamentary election on October 15, Chancellor Christian Kern said. "We have agreed on Oct. 15 (for parliamentary elections)," Kern said after meeting leaders of all parliamentary parties, according to Reuters. The next election was originally due to be held in autumn 2018. ► ◄ Last Briefs