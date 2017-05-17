01:15
  Iyar 21, 5777 , 17/05/17

Tombstones toppled at Philadelphia Jewish cemetery

Five tombstones were knocked over at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, Philly.com reported Tuesday.

A groundskeeper discovered the toppled gravestones at the Adath Jeshurun Cemetery, which is located in Frankford in the northeast of the city.

