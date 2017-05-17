Near tragedy at parachuting exercise

The parachute of one of the participants in a parachuting exercise Tuesday in the south of Israel did not open properly. Fortunately the soldier succeeded in opening the reserve parachute and reaching the ground without further incident, according to a Channel 10 report.

The IDF spokesman confirmed the details and the army stopped the parachuting exercises until the incident has been thoroughly investigated. The investigation will determine whether the parachute had a problem in the way it was folded or in its operation.