22:29
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17

Israel to fly over Gulf States?

The Gulf States are offering Israel an agreement according to which they will permit Israeli planes to fly over their airspacer and will allow direct telephone communication to be established.

In return, Israel will freeze all settlement activity in Judea and Samaria and will ease restrictions on commerce with the Gaza strip.

The new draft document is reportedly being distributed in the Gulf states including Saudia Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and the Gulf States according to a Wall Street Journal report.

