Attorney Dori Schwartz told Arutz Sheva that burning effigies such as was done in Meah Shearim to an effigy of a haredi soldier and at the Hapoel soccer club may constitute a criminal offence.

Schwartz said that the act could be classified as incitement to desertion and insubordination and could also be viewed as mutiny. These are serious acts which could influence youths not to perform their service.