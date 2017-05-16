Moses:2 million people have no chance to buy apartments

UTJ faction head MK Menahem Eliezer Moses addressed the Governer of the Bank of Israel, Karnit Flug, during a Finance Committee meeting regarding the Financial Stability Law.

Moses raised the issue of mortgages and the difficulty to obtain them with satisfactory conditions and asked: "Why won't the banks accept a lien of an existing apartment and instead demand proof of a salary above the average wages? If the demand is for a 12,000 NIS salary, a young couple would not move to the periphery where they have no hope of earning such income and if they can earn such money, they will stay in the center of the country."

Moses said that "two million poor people have no chance of getting to their own apartment."