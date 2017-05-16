IDF ranked 15th among world's strongest armies

Israel is still ranked among the leading military powers in the world but has slipped down a few places according to the Global Firepower site. Last year Israel was ranked 11th by the site.

The ranking is based on 50 factors including types and variety of weapons, geographic location, natural resources and human resources. The site also takes into account nuclear capabilities, both proven or suspected but does not factor nuclear inventory.

The site reports that Israel, which has a 15.5 billion dollar annual defense budget, has 160,000 front-line soldiers.

The four strongest armies in the world remain :The US, Russia, China and India