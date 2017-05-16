Yaalon:' I will tell all I know' about submarine deal

Former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon referred in a newspaper interview to the "submarine story" and the prime minister's involvement in it.

Yaalon attacked the prime minister for his and his lawyer's relationship with the German shipping company and said that "there may have been financial incentives in this. The whole matter of the submarines and the German company is tainted. If there won't be an indictment I will initiate a public campaign and I will tell everything."

The prime minister's office responded by saying that Yaalon's words are "nonsense and mad, his boldfaced lies will be exposed shortly."