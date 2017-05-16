Tzohar head: Kashrut system in 'downward spiral'

Rabbi David Stav, the Chairman of the Tzohar rabbinic organization, responded to the Comptroller's criticism of the kashrut supervision system in Israel.

Rabbi Stav said that "the comptroller’s report highlights what most of the Israeli public and we at Tzohar have been saying for years. The kashrut system in this country is in a downward spiral. There is no other solution to heal this crisis other than privatization of the system. We need to see a complete separation between political power brokers who finance this corrupt system all the while refusing to actually eat the food they are responsible for supervising and we need to open the kashrut market to new players.‏"