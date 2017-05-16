Cyclists memorialize Righteous Gentile cyclist

Israeli and Italian cyclists cycled for 190 km from Florence to Assisi in memory of Gino Bartelli, the Italian cycling champion who smuggled documents for Jews during the Holocaust.

Bartelli, an orthodox Catholic, was part of an underground network set up by the rabbi of Florence and smuggled letters of the anti-Nazi underground as well as false documents for Jews. He camoflauged his activities as routine bicycle training in Central Italy.

In 2013 Bartelli, who died in 2000, was recognized by Yad Vashem as a Righteous Gentile.