Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon referred to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showing a decrease in housing prices.

Kahlon said that the data are the "result of hard work but are not the final word. We are working all together to fight the cost of living, solve the housing crisis and initiate growth in the economy.

"We received a 12 year old housing crisis," Kahlon added. " I took upon myself this task and promised to achieve results."