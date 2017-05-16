Petition against haredi institutions erased by court

During a hearing in the Jerusalem District Court regarding a petition submitted by youths who became non-observant against the State and the haredi institutions where they had studied, the judge stressed that the institutions are not a party to the suit and asked the prosecution to erase them from the file.

The suit claimed that due to continued funding of haredi institutions despite their lack of secular studies, the state had prevented haredi pupils from attaining the tools they needed to succeed in life and had therefore caused them damage during their formative years.

The state had tried to place the blame on the haredi institutions but the institutions representatives proved that the petition against these institutions had no legal or factual basis.