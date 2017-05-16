18:25 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17 Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17 30-year old cyclist moderately injured in Petah Tikva A 30-year-old bicyclist was hit a short time ago by a car in Baron Hirsch St. in Petah Tikva. MDA staff treated the injured person and transferred him to hospital in moderate condition suffering from blows to the head and limbs. ► ◄ Last Briefs