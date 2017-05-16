Ne'emanei Torah Va'avoda slam Minister Ariel

The Neemanei Torah Va'avodah organization, which is supported by the New Israel fund, attacked Minister Uri Ariel in the wake of the State Comptrollers claim that he transferred funds to task-oriented groups.

The organization claimed that these groups might even increase social gaps in places where they worked and added that "there was a method of finding funds for organizations of a particular ilk and all means were considered legitimate for this." The organization said that attempts to depict the report as echoing claims of left-wing organizations were simply a way of evading dealing with the principle claims of the report.