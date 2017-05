More than 80% of the graduates of pre-army academies enlisted in combat units in the IDF as opposed to a 45% national average.

20% of the graduates went to officer training as opposed to just 6% of the regular soldiers.

The data were revealed prior to the annual conference of the Council of Pre-Army Academies due to take place at the end of the month in Jerusalem with the participation of President Reuven Rivlin, Chief of Staff Eizenkot and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat.