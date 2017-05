16:00 Reported News Briefs Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17 Iyar 20, 5777 , 16/05/17 Islamic movement planned shooting attack on soldiers It was released for publication that Israeli Arab activists in the Islamic movement intended to perform a shooting attack against soldiers in the south. The activists purchased arms for the attack which was supposed to be revenge for making the Southern branch of the Islamic movement illegal. ► ◄ Last Briefs