President receives Spanish ambassador's credentials

President Rivlin received Tuesday the diplomatic credentials of the new Spanish ambassador to Israel.

Rivlin said that "our mutual history goes back hundreds of years. We appreciate the law passed in Spain in 2015 [offering citizenship to families of Spanish expulsion] as an expression of the recognition and appreciation of the ties between the countries."

Rivlin also praised the Spanish monarch and nation in combating the attempts to boycott Israel.

The ambassador responded by stating that "Israel is a prominent partner. We appreciate your commitment to dialogue between different sectors."