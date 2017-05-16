President Rivlin receives Thai ambassador's credentials

President Reuven(Rubi) Rivlin received the diplomatic credentials of the new ambassador from Thailand entering her role in Israel.

Rivlin offered condolences to the ambassador and to the Thai nation on the death of their king and wished his successor luck. He also referred to the warm relationship between the nations, the 150,000 Israeli tourists who visit Thailand annually and the Thai workers who work in Israel.

Rivlin expressed his appreciation for Thailand and said that "the world can learn from their kindness towards guests and how to develop this important industry."